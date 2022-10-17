PJ’s Rescue hosts first-ever Howl-oween event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local rescue held a scary cute event Sunday to raise money for dog adoption.

PJ’s Rescue, founded in 2018, invited community members to dress their dogs in their best Halloween costumes at the Caddy Shack Sunday afternoon.

The inaugural PJ’s Rescue Howl-oween event featured a dog costume contest, raffles, and door prizes.

Along with showing off their dogs’ spooky looks, organizers said that all proceeds will help to support medical expenses for the 29 puppies currently in the rescue.

“We have a lot of dogs up for adoption also like Bo here and we work off donations only,” Tina Marcella, the president of PJ’s Rescue, said. “So for those 29 puppies or like Bo was surrendered. He’s 12, he needs vet care and dental care, things like that. Events like this help us raise the money so we can do those things.”

You can help support PJ’s Rescue by fostering, donating, or sharing posts on social media.

