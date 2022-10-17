October Angel of Hope Vigil brings light to grieving parents

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --Grieving parents and grandparents surrounded the Angel of Hope statue in Lief Erikson Park on Sunday, coming together for a candlelight vigil for those who lost children to illness, accidents, or other cases.

“It’s just a time to gather together and just remember our loved ones,” Vigil community member and grieving parent, Jenni Sternberg, said.

While holding candles, with some music softly playing, everyone said the name of their lost child.

“It’s nice to be able to be with people who understand what you’re going through,” Jenni said.

Even in the cold October air, there was a sense of warmth in the unity and remembrance of the souls lost too soon.

“It just reminds us that we’re not alone, and to be able to remember our children that we sometimes aren’t able to mention their names in other places,” Sternberg solemnly said. “We can mention them here.”

Organizers said that the vigil offers a chance for parents to remember their child in a safe space as sometimes the rest of the world expects them to get over their loss.

“The more you can share about your child, the more you talk about it,” the father of the late Gabriella Ansello, Dan Ansello, said. “It never gets better, but it gets easier.”

Although these parents will never get their children back, this vigil allows them a little light during the life-long grieving process.

“We are a part of a club that you don’t want to belong to, but you got to wear that badge with honor for your child,” Ansello said.

The group will also hold another event on December 6th for the national Angel of Hope vigil.

