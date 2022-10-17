Hibbing police investigating alleged mail tampering, candidates respond

HIBBING, MN -- Minnesota political candidates are responding as Hibbing police try to identify a woman accused of tampering with someone’s mail.

According to the Hibbing Police Department Monday, over the weekend, they received a report of a woman who allegedly took mail from a Hibbing mailbox while she was putting in what appeared to be a flyer.

A video showing the alleged mail theft is also circulating on social media.

Hibbing Police did not immediately say what type of flyer she was putting in or what type of mail she removed.

Authorities added this is an open and ongoing investigation.

They plan to share more information when the investigation is over.

Meanwhile, Ben DeNucci, a DFL’er running for the Minnesota State Senate District 7 seat, tweeted Sunday that he was made aware someone distributing his campaign literature allegedly removed another candidate’s literature from a residence’s mailbox.

DeNucci said he informed Hibbing Police of the accusations.

Northern News Now reached out to the Hibbing Police Department to see if DeNucci’s report was connected to their ongoing investigation. They said because it’s a current and open investigation, they can’t share any more details.

DeNucci wrote that his campaign stands by to assist with the police’s investigation.

“Tampering with mailboxes is wrong, illegal, and not sanctioned by our campaign,” DeNucci wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Minnesota also shared a news release on Twitter Sunday night, saying their party plans to report a federal crime of mail theft.

The Republican Party of Minnesota said Rep. Pete Stauber’s campaign plans to join them in reporting that federal crime. Northern News Now reached out to Stauber’s campaign, but did not immediately hear back.

Northern News Now also reached out to DeNucci’s campaign and his Republican opponent Rob Farnsworth. We are still waiting on their response.

The midterm election is Nov. 8.

