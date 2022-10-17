Lake effect lingers tonight, warmer temperatures on the horizon

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies, but the skies will be clearing in Minnesota tonight. Lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore tonight, but accumulations are expected to be less. Some areas could see another 2-5″ if a band sets up and sits in place. Lows will be falling into the teens and 20′s.

South shore gets snow, the rest get clear, windy and cool conditions (KBJR)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure sits over the region. Winds will remain out of the north, so some lake clouds and flurries will be possible for the South Shore. Highs will be in the upper 30′s with north winds 10-15 gusting to 25mph.

Sunshine returns Tuesday (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

For the short term, high pressure will clear us up and cool us down for a few days (KBJR)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny conditions continue for Thursday. Temperatures will continue to climb toward the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for Thursday. We should be able to climb to the lower 60′s this weekend!

cold and snow will be replaced by sun and warmth as the week moves on (KBJR)

