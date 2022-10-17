Lake effect lingers tonight, warmer temperatures on the horizon

Warming up
Warming up(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies, but the skies will be clearing in Minnesota tonight. Lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore tonight, but accumulations are expected to be less. Some areas could see another 2-5″ if a band sets up and sits in place. Lows will be falling into the teens and 20′s.

South shore gets snow, the rest get clear, windy and cool conditions
South shore gets snow, the rest get clear, windy and cool conditions(KBJR)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure sits over the region. Winds will remain out of the north, so some lake clouds and flurries will be possible for the South Shore. Highs will be in the upper 30′s with north winds 10-15 gusting to 25mph.

Sunshine returns Tuesday
Sunshine returns Tuesday(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

For the short term, high pressure will clear us up and cool us down for a few days
For the short term, high pressure will clear us up and cool us down for a few days(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny conditions continue for Thursday. Temperatures will continue to climb toward the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for Thursday. We should be able to climb to the lower 60′s this weekend!

cold and snow will be replaced by sun and warmth as the week moves on
cold and snow will be replaced by sun and warmth as the week moves on(KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cook at Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que slices ribs to prepare dishes for customers.
Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park
A 47-year-old Ely man was arrested Friday night after he made posts online threatening to kill...
Ely Police arrest man for ‘terroristic threats’
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Police Lights
Hibbing police investigating alleged mail tampering, candidates respond

Latest News

10/17/22 NNN AM WX
10/17/22 NNN AM WX
WX GFX
First Alert Day, South Shore heavy snow continues
A First Alert has been issued for Sunday through Monday for snow along the South Shore.
Accumulating snow for some, cool weather for all
Northern News Now
Lake effect snow may coat the South Shore