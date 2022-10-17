First Alert Day, South Shore heavy snow continues

HEAVY SNOW SOUTH SHORE: Heavy lake effect snow will continue along the South Shore near and east of Ashland. The heaviest snow will be in Iron County and areas further east. New snowfall amounts of 4-8″ are expected in these areas with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be gusty out of the north at 10-15 MPH, gusting over 20 MPH. The highest snowfall amounts will fall today, but light to moderate lake effect will continue through Wednesday morning.

TODAY: In addition to the heavy lake effect snow, temperatures will be much colder than average with highs in the low to mid 30s for most areas. Skies will be mostly cloudy with breezy conditions. Wind chills cause temperatures to feel like they’re in the 20s this afternoon. Lows dip into the teens and low 20s with clearing skies and breezy winds.

TUESDAY: Light to moderate lake effect snow continues along the South Shore at times. Otherwise, most areas will see mostly clear skies with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with mostly clear skies and relatively calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Lake effect snow wraps up along the South Shore during the morning hours. Highs reach the 40s for most areas with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

