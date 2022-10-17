Enbridge to pay Fond du Lac Band $1.4 million for aquifer breach during Line 3 project

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Enbridge Energy will pay $11 million, including $1.45 million to the Fond du Lac Band, for water quality violations and aquifer breaches during construction of the Line 3 pipeline.

Those payments were announced Monday along with the results of enforcement investigations by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and DNR about the aquifer breaches.

According to the MPCA, the investigation found that Enbridge violated a series of regulations and requirements including “discharging construction stormwater into wetlands and inadvertently releasing drilling mud into surface waters at 12 locations between June 8 and August 5, 2021.”

The DNR agreement includes several payments to address the aquifer breach just west of the Fond du Lac Reservation including:

- $150,000 in funds for the DNR and Fond du Lac to conduct ongoing monitoring

- $20,000 (the statutory maximum) in penalty funds to the DNR

- $105,000 in penalty funds to Fond du Lac

- $200,000 to Fond du Lac for water quality enhancement projects

- $300,000 in financial assurance funds available to the DNR, if needed, for restoration, mitigation, or monitoring

- $1 million in financial assurance funds available to Fond du Lac, if needed, for restoration, mitigation, or monitoring

Separately, the DNR and Enbridge have also reached an agreement on two other aquifer breaches, one near Enbridge’s Clearbrook Terminal and the other near the LaSalle Creek Crossing. Those funds include:

- $100,000 in funds to conduct ongoing monitoring

- $20,000 (the statutory maximum) in penalty funds

- $200,000 in mitigation funds

- $610,000 in financial assurance funds, if needed, for restoration, mitigation, or monitoring

The agreement is on top of actions taken in the fall of 2021 which included $20,000 in penalties, $590,000 for mitigation and monitoring, and $2.75 million in escrow as financial assurance for fen wetlands mitigation and restoration.

The new agreement includes $165,000 for the Clearbrook location.

As a result of the MPCA investigation, the agency is requiring Enbridge to pay $2.395 million to the state of Minnesota and $2.625 million to complete supplemental environmental projects in affected watersheds along the project line.

In a statement Monday, Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison wrote, “Today’s resolution of the criminal charge I filed against Enbridge, coupled with the other settlements the State has reached, constitute an important step forward in holding Enbridge accountable for the damage it caused to Minnesota’s water and environment, and for restoring that damage.”

The reconstructed Line 3 pipeline has been in operation since it was completed in November of 2021.

Northern News Now reached out to Enbridge spokespeople for a statement. We did not immediately hear back.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia concluded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers complied with its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, the Rivers and Harbors Act and the Corps’ permitting regulations in issuing the 404 permit for Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project.

According to Enbridge spokespeople, the court ruled that “the Corps appropriately considered alternatives, addressed whether discharged dredged or fill material would cause significant degradation to U.S. waters and evaluated appropriate interest factors related to the project.”

“We’re pleased with this decision that acknowledges the thorough, inclusive and science-based review of the Line 3 Replacement Project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which included robust public participation and consultation with 30 tribes. From the beginning, Enbridge has been committed to working with state and federal agencies and the spectrum of stakeholders involved in environmental permitting,” Enbridge spokespeople wrote.

