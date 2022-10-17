Emmy win for Northern News Now

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Anchor Dan Wolfe and Chief Photographer Alex Laitala were honored with an Emmy Award.

Their work on “The intense project aimed at saving Minnesota’s moose” was honored for an Emmy in the Environment/Science category.

The story told efforts to track and learn more about the declining moose population in Northern Minnesota.

They followed and flew with a team from the Grand Portage Band.

The team was doing their annual hunt to tranquilize moose for scientific reasons including COVID test, blood sample, ear tag, stool and urine sample, tick count, tick treatment, and ear biopsy. They also put tracking collars on moose.

The awards announced at the 23rd Annual Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday October 15, 2022.

