Walz and Jensen to take debate stage this week

ROCHESTER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota governor’s race has been at the forefront of many conversations ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

Current Governor Tim Walz, a DFLer, is fighting to stay in office.

He’s up against Republican Scott Jensen.

Conversations between the two candidates have grown heated at past events, and they’ll be taking the stage again Tuesday for a gubernatorial debate.

One of the most-discussed issues this election cycle has been public safety.

Republican Scott Jensen believes action needs to be taken by the governor.

“At some level, the buck has to stop somewhere,” Jensen said. “And I would submit that when the entire state of Minnesota is at risk, and there’s a poison of lawlessness across our state, the buck has to stop at the governor’s desk.”

Meanwhile, Walz said the state has taken measures to combat public safety and the legislature should have passed a public safety package.

“Minnesotans aren’t really interested in hearing about the politics of that,” Walz said. “These folks back here are non-political. They don’t give a damn who’s standing in this spot unless that person is there making sure that they have the resources and the mission necessary to reduce crime.”

Public education is also something that’s sparked debate among Minnesotans.

Jensen has repeated false internet hoaxes that schools are providing litter boxes for students who identify as furries, something the MN Department of Education says is not happening.

“We have to raise achievement and stop thinking that dollars are going to get us where we have to go,” said Jensen.

Meanwhile, in his Due North Education Plan, Gov. Walz has focused on improving access to opportunities for Minnesota’s students of color and Indigenous students.

“There’s more work to be done,” he said. “We knew this was a generational change, but I’m more optimistic than ever.”

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, the topic of abortion has also been discussed in political campaigns.

Gov. Walz said he will continue to protect reproductive rights.

Meanwhile, according to Jensen’s campaign website, he is against what he calls late-term or partial-birth abortion.

