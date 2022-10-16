UMD falls short 2-1 to the Mavericks on the road

By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night the No.4 ranked UMD men’s hockey team was looking to force a series sweep over a No.5 ranked MSU-Mankato team but came up short 2-1 on the road.

In the first period, Maverick’s Sam Morton lit the lamp for the game’s first goal but he wasn’t done there. In the second period, Morton capitalized on the power play for this second goal of the night taking a 2-0 lead over UMD.

In the final frame, Bulldog’s Luke Loheit scores the first goal of the series for the maroon and gold on the power play.

While Scott Sandelin’s squad was unable to win on the road this weekend, the Bulldogs are back home next weekend at AMSOIL to open up their series with Wisconsin.

The Badgers and Bulldogs series will be broadcasted on the My9 Sports Network.

