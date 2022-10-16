Lake Superior Zoo kicks off Boo at the Zoo

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Things are officially spooky over at the Lake Superior Zoo! Saturday was the kickoff of Boo at the Zoo.

The annual event is a family-friendly celebration of all things fall.

Activities include trick-or-treating stations, drag storytime, costume contests, a pumpkin patch and an all-new boo-tique craft show.

The Zoo’s marketing director Caroline Routley said the event is a fun way for the community to say goodbye to fall.

“I think for the community, we celebrate fall, even though it is kind of the closing of that summer, nice weather season, we really enjoy the beautiful colors that appear here at the Zoo,” Routley said. “We all like to get out for that kind of like the last hurrah, and we love when people come into the zoo and celebrate the change of seasons with us.”

Boo At the Zoo will run again on October 22nd and October 29th.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.