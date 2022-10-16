Ely Police arrest man for ‘terroristic threats’

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 47-year-old Ely man was arrested Friday night after he made posts online threatening to kill law enforcement and “commit mass murder” earlier that day.

According to Ely Police Department, they were made aware of the Facebook posts Friday morning.

With assistance from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, EPD arrested the man that night at his residence without incident.

The man is currently being held at the county jail in Virginia.

He’s expected to be charged with a felony of terroristic threats/threats of violence.

Ely Police said they believe the man was acting alone and that there is no further threat to the public.

