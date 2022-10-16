Accumulating snow for some, cool weather for all

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Through the rest of this evening we could see a few scattered showers on and off through the evening. We will also see lake-effect snow kick up along the South Shore generally from Ashland points east. Lake-effect snow will continue tonight along the South Shore. A Winter Strom Warning is up for Iron as well as Gogebic County. For the rest, we look at generally cloudy skies overhead with a few stray snow flurries here and there. Temperatures tonight fall back into the upper teens and low to mid-20s.

A winter storm warning is up for Iron and Gogebic County until Monday afternoon.
Monday: Lake effect snow continues along the South Shore for the bulk of the day Monday. Accumulation is generally limited from Ashland points east towards the U.P. Before all is said and done some could pick up between 4-8″ of heavy wet snow. That could cause power outages from some since not all the leaves have fallen yet as well as slick travel. The rest of the Northland will look at a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low and mid-30s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday through Monday for snow along the South Shore.
Tuesday: Lake effect snow should wrap up for most Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday we are left with more sunshine throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunshine returns for our Tuesday.
