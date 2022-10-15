Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Ely, Iron County

Chisholm, MN- The Redhead Mountain Bike Park announced on Facebook they are hosting the state’s largest mountain bike race this weekend. The Minnesota Cycling Association is holding their All Team Finale at Redhead starting Friday, October 14. Middle and high schoolers from across the state will be in full race mode from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bikers and hikers can still access most other trails via the east entrance and all trails on the south side of the park will be open to the public.

Ely, MN- The Prospector Loop ATV club says the ATV season is starting to wind down and preparations are underway for sleds. Club leaders say the leaves are past peak, but the trails are great and the views are still amazing. Saturday, October 15, they have a club ride starting in Ely at 9 a.m. and heading west. Recently they’ve wrapped up a few major repairs after this spring’s flood, and ATV trails will be open for the rest of October. The club has also been working on the Greg Mosher Memorial Overlook. Construction is done, and they will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony next spring.

Iron County, WI- An update on closures to trails 12 and 17 North of Mercer. A landowner has closed their property to snowmobiles. The closure does not affect ATVs or UTVs. The Iron County Forestry and Parks Department said it is not uncommon for landowners to close trails and that they work with 225 private land parcels. They added this closure is significant because its the most direct route between Mercer and Hurley but it is not the only one. They advise riders now utilize Trail 8.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland Trail by Trail.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.