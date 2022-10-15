Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Suspect arrested in weekend shooting
Derek Malevich
Virginia man pleads guilty to ex-girlfriend’s murder
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash

Latest News

FNL Week 7 Part 1
FNL Week 7 Part 1
FNL Week 7 Plays of the Night
FNL Week 7 Plays of the Night
FNL Week 7 Part 2
FNL Week 7 Part 2
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial...
Evers and Michels face off on stage in Wisconsin gubernatorial debate
FILE - Mel Gibson arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills,...
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says