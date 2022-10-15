Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas

Michigan State Police say an Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.

The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.

An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.

Most Read

A cook at Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que slices ribs to prepare dishes for customers.
Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park
Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Victor Brock Jr., 23, of Duluth made his first appearance in court this morning after a...
Duluth man charged in weekend shooting
WX GFX
Scattered snow through weekend, lake effect snow possible early next week
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Latest News

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate running back AJ Dillon...
Packers suffering reversal of fortune in turnover margin
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate