Lake effect snow may coat the South Shore
This evening and tonight: We are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead for the rest of this evening. There is the opportunity for a few stray showers and flurries as temperatures fall back into the lower 40s. Tonight, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with a few flurries on and off through the night. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 30s.
Sunday: Most of us are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead for most of our Sunday. There is the opportunity for a few wintery mix showers on and off throughout the day. The South Shore could see some lake-effect snow picking up through the afternoon and evening hours and continuing through the night. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s.
Monday: Lake effect snow continues along the South Shore through our day Monday. the South Shore generally from Ashland points east may pick up 3-6″ before all is said and done. Temperatures Monday are cool only climbing into the low and mid-30s.
