Lake effect snow may coat the South Shore

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
This evening and tonight: We are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead for the rest of this evening. There is the opportunity for a few stray showers and flurries as temperatures fall back into the lower 40s. Tonight, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with a few flurries on and off through the night. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday: Most of us are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead for most of our Sunday. There is the opportunity for a few wintery mix showers on and off throughout the day. The South Shore could see some lake-effect snow picking up through the afternoon and evening hours and continuing through the night. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s.

Temperatures hover around the 40-degree mark for Sunday.
Monday: Lake effect snow continues along the South Shore through our day Monday. the South Shore generally from Ashland points east may pick up 3-6″ before all is said and done. Temperatures Monday are cool only climbing into the low and mid-30s.

