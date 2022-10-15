Friday Night Light’s Week 7: Plays of the Night

By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the seventh week of Friday Night Light’s there are two candidates for play of the week.

The first one comes from Duluth Denfeld where Dashaun Moore put up a kick-off return for the Hunter’s first touchdown in Duluth East’s Homecoming game. Moore also added two more TD’s which made up all three scores for Denfeld’s 20-19 upset win over East.

The second candidate is Two Harbor’s Tate Nelson who had a 45-yard pick-6 for the Agate’s second touchdown of the night.

