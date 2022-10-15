Friday Night Lights Week 7, Part 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin concluded their regular season in week 9, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 7 of the regular season.

In Minnesota, FNL captured six Minnesota games including several other scores and in the WIAA, one game accompanied by more scores in Wisconsin.

Hermantown 21 North Branch 18

Duluth Denfeld 20 Duluth East 19

Esko 54 Aitken 0

Cloquet 41 Pine City 0

Mora 43 Proctor 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 42 Hinckley-Finlayson 12

Mesabi East 42 North Woods 6

