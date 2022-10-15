Friday Night Lights Week 6, Part 2

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin concluded their regular season in week 9, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 7 of the regular season.

In Minnesota, FNL captured six Minnesota games including several other scores and in the WIAA, one game accompanied by more scores in Wisconsin.

Grand Rapids 50 Rock Ridge 0

Two Harbors 59 Hibbing 14

Cherry 76 Ely 0

Chippewa Falls 42 Superior 7

Ashland 26 Hayward 20

Northwestern 22 Bloomer 6

