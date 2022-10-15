Evers and Michels face off on stage in Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Friday night in Madison, the first and only televised debate between the two men running for Wisconsin Governor.

Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels went head-to-head on issues including healthcare, education, climate change and more.

They each also made clear where they stand on abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.

“If a bill is put before me from the legislature, which is a direct representation of the people, and it has an exception in it for rape and incest, then I would sign that bill,” said Michels.

“Women should have the right and ability to make decisions about their healthcare, including reproductive healthcare and that includes abortion,” said Evers.

Gun rights also came up Friday night, and each candidate shared their thoughts on Red Flag Laws, which allow police who believe gun owners are an imminent danger to themselves or others to petition a judge to order firearms surrendered.

“A disgruntled ex could say ‘my ex who’s a hunter has some weapons at home and I’m afraid of that,’ and without due process their guns could be confiscated. That’s unconstitutional and that’s also a slippery slope,” said Michels.

“Responsible gun owners don’t have to worry about Red Flag Laws because it will never be an issue for them,” said Evers.

Evers and Michels also spent much of the debate calling each other radical.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.