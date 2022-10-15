Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park

A cook at Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que slices ribs to prepare dishes for customers.(KOTA)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Famous Dave’s restaurant in Canal Park is moving to Hermantown.

Restaurant leaders announced Friday night that the business will close on Monday and reopen November 1 at a location off Haines Road near Sam’s Club.

The address will be 4135 Richard Avenue.

The Duluth Famous Dave’s has been in Canal Park for 20 years.

Ownership says the relocation will give the restaurant a refreshed look and new modern feel.

