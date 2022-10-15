Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Famous Dave’s restaurant in Canal Park is moving to Hermantown.

Restaurant leaders announced Friday night that the business will close on Monday and reopen November 1 at a location off Haines Road near Sam’s Club.

The address will be 4135 Richard Avenue.

The Duluth Famous Dave’s has been in Canal Park for 20 years.

Ownership says the relocation will give the restaurant a refreshed look and new modern feel.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.