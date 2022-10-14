Section 7 semi and quarterfinal action around the Northland
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Section 7 playoff soccer scores and highlights from around the Northland.
7AA Boys:
(1) C-E-C 4 (4) Grand Rapids 3.
(2) Denfeld 1 (3) Hawks 0. Final/Shootout.
C-E-C will host Denfeld in 7AA Championship Oct. 18th
7AA Girls:
(2) Cloquet-Carlton 3 (3) Denfeld 0.
(1) Grand Rapids 1 (4) Hermantown 0. Final/Shootout.
Grand Rapids will host CC in 7AA Championship Oct. 18th.
7A Boys:
(2) Marshall 6 (7) LILA 0.
(4) Proctor 4 (5) Spectrum 1.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.