Scattered snow through weekend, lake effect snow possible early next week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Snow will be likely this morning, but chances will decrease late this morning into the afternoon. Additional snowfall of around half an inch is possible today. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies move in overnight with a slight chance for light snow. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: A weak wave will bring a chance for light snow, mainly during the first half of the day in northern MN. New accumulation of under an inch is expected. A few scattered snow and rain showers will be possible in the afternoon as well.

SUNDAY: A chance for light scattered rain and snow showers continues. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will become breezy toward the afternoon out of the NW at 10-15 MPH. This could fire off lake effect snow showers along the South Shore of Lake Superior, which may potentially last into early Tuesday. Some folks in these areas could see over three inches of snow before it wraps up. We’ll continue to watch this potential, so check back for updates!

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

