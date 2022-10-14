More light snow may descend upon us this weekend

Another round of light snow is possible Saturday
Another round of light snow is possible Saturday(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see a 40% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers. Tonight there will be some partial clearing in the skies with lows tumbling back into the 20′s. Winds will be light and out of the northwest, so some lake flurries for the South Shore are possible.

Cloudy with more flurries firing up by early Saturday morning
Cloudy with more flurries firing up by early Saturday morning(KBJR)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have a 60% chance of snow and wintry mix in the morning, then mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of drizzling in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with west winds 5-10mph.

Light snow showers may pepper the day on Saturday
Light snow showers may pepper the day on Saturday(KBJR)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with breezy winds out of the northwest 10-20mph. Lake effect snow is expected for the South Shore! Could see several inches of snow, especially in the higher elevation areas.

The last in a long line of lows will keep clouds and precip going Saturday and maybe Sunday, too
The last in a long line of lows will keep clouds and precip going Saturday and maybe Sunday, too(KBJR)

MONDAY: On Monday we will see clearing skies! High pressure will push in from the north. This will lead to cold temperatures, with highs in the mid-30′s. Mix that with northerly winds and we will see some good lake-effect snow continuing for the South Shore. Another few inches of snow will be possible.

The week ahead starts cloudy and cool but finishes sunnier and warmer
The week ahead starts cloudy and cool but finishes sunnier and warmer(KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Suspect arrested in weekend shooting
Derek Malevich
Virginia man pleads guilty to ex-girlfriend’s murder
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash
WX GFX
Scattered snow through weekend, lake effect snow possible early next week
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash

Latest News

10/14/22 NNN AM WX
10/14/22 NNN AM WX
WX GFX
Scattered snow through weekend, lake effect snow possible early next week
Snow!
KBWX 10/13
Northwestern MN has the best chance for and inch of snow on Friday
Flurries will fly Friday and maybe through the weekend as well