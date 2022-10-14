More light snow may descend upon us this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see a 40% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers. Tonight there will be some partial clearing in the skies with lows tumbling back into the 20′s. Winds will be light and out of the northwest, so some lake flurries for the South Shore are possible.

Cloudy with more flurries firing up by early Saturday morning (KBJR)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have a 60% chance of snow and wintry mix in the morning, then mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of drizzling in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with west winds 5-10mph.

Light snow showers may pepper the day on Saturday (KBJR)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with breezy winds out of the northwest 10-20mph. Lake effect snow is expected for the South Shore! Could see several inches of snow, especially in the higher elevation areas.

The last in a long line of lows will keep clouds and precip going Saturday and maybe Sunday, too (KBJR)

MONDAY: On Monday we will see clearing skies! High pressure will push in from the north. This will lead to cold temperatures, with highs in the mid-30′s. Mix that with northerly winds and we will see some good lake-effect snow continuing for the South Shore. Another few inches of snow will be possible.

The week ahead starts cloudy and cool but finishes sunnier and warmer (KBJR)

