Man pleads guilty to arson at Planned Parenthood clinic

A man who made a video describing abortion as genocide has pleaded guilty to arson for a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Michigan
Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who made a video describing abortion as genocide has pleaded guilty to arson for a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Michigan, a prosecutor said.

Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw faces a Feb. 6, 2023, sentencing after entering the plea, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Wednesday. He faces five to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Brereton also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be ordered to pay restitution, Totten said. The plea agreement estimates the amount of restitution Brereton will be ordered to pay to be more than $20,000.

“This fire was a senseless act of political violence,” Totten said. “In our democracy, resorting to violence is never an acceptable means to address policy disputes. Moreover, Brereton’s actions could have injured innocent citizens and first responders.”

Brereton admitted that last July 31, he went to the Paw Paw Walmart where he bought a fireplace starter log and fuel, then breached a security fence at the clinic in Kalamazoo. He also set fires near the front entrance and a corner of the building and lit the starter log and threw it onto the roof of the building.

Most Read

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Suspect arrested in weekend shooting
Derek Malevich
Virginia man pleads guilty to ex-girlfriend’s murder
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
WX GFX
Light snow likely tonight into Friday

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)...
Jets’ Wilson ready to face idol Packers’ Rodgers at Lambeau
Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which has nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s, is...
Activist investor continues push for Kohl’s board shake-up
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson and Pastor Marty Calderon shake hands at...
In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal
File Graphic
Man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions