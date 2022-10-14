Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash

VIRGINIA, MN -- A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a drunk driving crash that killed a beloved Iron Range woman.

Michael Miller, 40, entered that plea in St. Louis County Court Thursday and is expected to be sentenced November 14.

The crash happened at 11:32 p.m. August 12 on Highway 21 near W. Salo Road in Embarrass Township.

According to court documents, Miller crossed over the center line and hit the vehicle Joni Dahl, 39, of rural Eveleth, was driving head-on.

When officers responded to the scene, they found Dahl’s body in her vehicle, which had gone into the ditch.

Deputies said Miller had a limp and had “watery eyes and slurred speech.” They say he also smelled like alcohol.

Miller told authorities that he had been at the Hideaway Bar that night, and estimated he had his last drink around 11:30 p.m. It was midnight by the time deputies were interviewing him.

A local firefighter on scene also told authorities he saw Miller at a different bar around 2 p.m. that day.

An on-scene test showed Miller’s blood alcohol content was .247, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Dahl served on the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, worked at Giants Ridge, and did a lot of work for the Iron Range’s racing community.

