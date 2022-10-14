First snowfall of the season catches many Northlanders by surprise

PROCTOR, MN -- Overnight flurries Friday morning brought a light dusting of snow to the region as many areas recorded their first inch of snowfall of the season.

“I have seen snow in October before, but November, early October, it’s very early,” said Sharon Widell, a Hermantown resident.

The earliest snowfall recorded in Duluth came on September 18, 1991.

While Friday’s snowfall wasn’t the earliest on record, it was still far earlier than usual.

On average, Duluth sees its first inch of snowfall on November 4.

Widell said early snowfall is something she’s gotten used to living in the area.

“I guess when you live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, you kind of never know what to expect, so I don’t plan on anything until I look out the window and see what the weather is,” she said.

Proctor recorded roughly three inches of snow; a surprise for residents, but one Anthony Ravina welcomed.

“I’d say keep the snow coming. I’m fine with it, but other people might not think the same,” he said.

Ravina owns a landscaping and snow removal business.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I was planning on mowing today,” he said.

He acknowledges both seasons are equally lucrative opportunities for business.

“If it goes straight from mowing to snow, I’m fine with plowing as long as I can,” he said.

The latest first recorded snowfall in Duluth occurred on December 5th, 2008.

