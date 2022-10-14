Esko moves to 7-0 beating Aitkin 54-0
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Esko Eskomos wrapped up yet another perfect regular season at home with a 54-0 win over the Aitkin Gobblers.
Thursday Night Football: Esko handling Aitkin 28-0 at the half.— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) October 13, 2022
