Esko moves to 7-0 beating Aitkin 54-0

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Esko Eskomos wrapped up yet another perfect regular season at home with a 54-0 win over the Aitkin Gobblers.

