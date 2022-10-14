Esko moves to 7-0 beating Aitkin 54-0

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Esko Eskomos wrapped up yet another perfect regular season at home with a 54-0 win over the Aitkin Gobblers.

Thursday Night Football: Esko handling Aitkin 28-0 at the half.



But more importantly, quick shoutout to @Eskomo_Football for the halftime chili. pic.twitter.com/TEENezo2Gr — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) October 13, 2022

