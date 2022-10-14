Duluth man charged in weekend shooting

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Victor Brock Jr., 23, of Duluth made his first appearance in court this morning after a shooting in Duluth in the early morning hours on October 8.

According to the criminal complaint, Duluth police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting on the 100 block of West 1st St. downtown.

Around the same time, a man arrived at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his knee.

After reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing the victim, officers determined that Brock Jr. allegedly shot the victim during a confrontation after getting into an argument with the victim’s brother at a nearby bar.

Court documents say Brock Jr. shot at the victim multiple times, hitting him in the knee.

He is charged with several felonies including 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a delinquent violent crime.

Back in 2018, Brock was charged in juvenile court after a robbery, and in 2020 was convicted of fourth-degree felony assault. Both made him ineligible to possess a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.