Duluth man charged in weekend shooting

Victor Brock Jr., 23, of Duluth made his first appearance in court this morning after a...
Victor Brock Jr., 23, of Duluth made his first appearance in court this morning after a shooting in Duluth in the early morning hours on October 8.(KBJR)
By Cody Lenarz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Victor Brock Jr., 23, of Duluth made his first appearance in court this morning after a shooting in Duluth in the early morning hours on October 8.

According to the criminal complaint, Duluth police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting on the 100 block of West 1st St. downtown.

Around the same time, a man arrived at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his knee.

After reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing the victim, officers determined that Brock Jr. allegedly shot the victim during a confrontation after getting into an argument with the victim’s brother at a nearby bar.

Court documents say Brock Jr. shot at the victim multiple times, hitting him in the knee.

He is charged with several felonies including 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a delinquent violent crime.

Back in 2018, Brock was charged in juvenile court after a robbery, and in 2020 was convicted of fourth-degree felony assault. Both made him ineligible to possess a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Suspect arrested in weekend shooting
Derek Malevich
Virginia man pleads guilty to ex-girlfriend’s murder
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash
WX GFX
Scattered snow through weekend, lake effect snow possible early next week
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash

Latest News

Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Thursday Night Football: Esko beats Aitkin 54-0
Thursday Night Football: Esko beats Aitkin 54-0
Prep Playoff Soccer
Prep Playoff Soccer
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate...
Johnson, Barnes get personal in final debate