Virginia man pleads guilty to ex-girlfriend’s murder

VIRGINIA, MN -- A Virginia man charged with murder in his ex-girlfriend’s death pleaded guilty Wednesday and is expected to spend at least 40 years in prison.

Kristen Bicking, 32, also of Virginia, was found stabbed to death in an Iron Range apartment in May 2021.

Derek Malevich, who was 40 at the time of the crime, was arrested shortly after.

A grand jury indicted Malevich on two counts of first-degree murder.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder along with first-degree aggravated witness tampering.

According to the plea agreement laid out by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Malevich will be sentenced to 40 years in prison, which is the statutory maximum sentence for second-degree intentional murder.

He will also face an additional consecutive sentence for first-degree aggravated witness tampering (a range of 6-8 years, which will be determined at sentencing).

“The County Attorney’s Office would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Bicking for their loss. Ms. Bicking, 32 at the time of her death, was known as a wonderful, caring woman who was taken from her family and friends far too soon. Her family described her life as a true blessing and carry her memory forward with them in their work to end domestic violence,” according to a statement from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

Malevich is scheduled to be officially sentenced on November 28.

Bicking’s murder is believed to be the 10th of 20 confirmed instances of intimate partner homicide in Minnesota in 2021, according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

Bicking’s family has since held several walks and vigils on the Iron Range in her honor.

