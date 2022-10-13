UMD students march to end sexual violence

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Women often feel unsafe walking around at night, including students on college campuses.

“It’s uncomfortable,” said Cait Tschida, a student at UMD. “I’m a pretty strong, big female and sometimes I don’t even feel safe.”

That’s why many came together in solidarity to “Take Back the Night.”

“We will take to the streets and we will march in protest for sexual assault,” said Tschida.

Thursday night, many came out to walk around campus together in solidarity.

The march was organized by the Women’s Resource and Action Center and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Organizers said the goal is to end all forms of sexual violence by taking a visible and vocal stand.

They also aim to support survivors in their healing journeys.

“We want everyone to know that nobody’s alone here,” Tschida said. “You have a community. You have people that are willing to listen and believe you, and we want to support you.”

The speaker at the evening’s event was Rene Ann Goodrich with the Native Lives Matter Coalition.

She spoke about BIPOC women being affected by violence at higher rates and gave the students red dresses to carry during the march in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“It’s these communities of color that are targeted,” Goodrich said. “This is ongoing. This is not new.”

Tschida said she hopes their message will be heard across campus.

“Pay attention to us,” she said. “This is a big deal.”

