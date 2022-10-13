Suspect arrested in weekend shooting

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth Police announced a man was arrested Wednesday, four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth.

Officials said a 23-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday in Cloquet.

Police said the arrest is in relation to a shooting that happened Saturday near the intersection of West 1st Street and 1st Avenue West.

The gunfire left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

The suspect faces several charges., including 2nd-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

