Suspect arrested in weekend shooting

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth Police announced a man was arrested Wednesday, four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth.

Officials said a 23-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday in Cloquet.

Police said the arrest is in relation to a shooting that happened Saturday near the intersection of West 1st Street and 1st Avenue West.

The gunfire left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

The suspect faces several charges., including 2nd-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

