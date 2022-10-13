No. 4 Bulldogs expect rowdy crowd in Mankato for first road game of the season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a week off, the number 4 ranked UMD men’s hockey team has used this week to build on their 2-0 start, all while preparing for their toughest opponent of the short season.

The talk coming into the season was about how the newcomers will play in their first college hockey games and well, we got positive answers right away. But now these 10 freshmen will take their game on the road to a hostile environment, in a barn, UMD hasn’t won in since 2014.

But win or lose head coach Scott Sandelin knows this is a great opportunity to teach and grow so early in the season.

“It’s like I told our guys Monday, it’s going to be a fun place to play, going to be a difficult place to win,” said Sandelin.

They take a lot of pride like every team winning on home ice, it’ll be fun, building will be rocking. A great challenge for us, our first road trip. We’re going to see, it’s a great tool to see where we’re at and how we deal with an adverse environment. Our new guys are probably going to have the wow factor.”

As for junior forward blake Biondi, he knows the guys that have been on the road before will help the freshmen adjust to a hostile crowd but expects the competitor in each freshman to show early and often.

“We’ve got some competitors too that are young and are probably excited for the opportunity because like you said there’s a wow factor. Playing in Mankato it’s not an easy building to win. Leadership is huge and we obviously have some older guys that have been there and done it,” Biondi said.

Puck drop in Mankato is set for 7:07 p.m. Friday, you can find both games on our My9 Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.