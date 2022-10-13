New Duluth roundabout to open Saturday

Construction continues on a new roundabout in Duluth.
Construction continues on a new roundabout in Duluth.(Northern News Now)
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN -- A new roundabout at a busy Duluth intersection will open Saturday.

According to St. Louis County leaders, they plan to allow traffic on the newly constructed roundabout at Glenwood Street, Snively Road, and Jean Duluth Road around 5 p.m. October 15.

Nearby construction on Woodland Avenue between Arrowhead and Snively will continue through October 22.

Both projects are joint efforts between St. Louis County and the City of Duluth aimed at improving safety and traffic flow.

