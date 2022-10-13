Light snow likely tonight into Friday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Scattered light rain mixed with snow will persist today with highs in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the WNW at 5-15 MPH. Light snow becomes likely overnight into Friday with lows in the 20s. Up to an inch of new snow will be possible, mainly in northern MN.

FRIDAY: Light snow continues with rain mixing in by the afternoon hours. An additional half inch of snow will be possible. Snow should melt pretty fast, however, as the ground is still warm and we will be above freezing during the day. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with a slight chance for snow.

SATURDAY: A slight chance for rain and snow showers continues. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the 40s for most areas and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

