Light snow likely tonight into Friday

TODAY: Scattered light rain mixed with snow will persist today with highs in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the WNW at 5-15 MPH. Light snow becomes likely overnight into Friday with lows in the 20s. Up to an inch of new snow will be possible, mainly in northern MN.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WI WX (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Light snow continues with rain mixing in by the afternoon hours. An additional half inch of snow will be possible. Snow should melt pretty fast, however, as the ground is still warm and we will be above freezing during the day. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with a slight chance for snow.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: A slight chance for rain and snow showers continues. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the 40s for most areas and lows in the 20s and 30s.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.