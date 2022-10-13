Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of what appears to be thousands of jellyfish lining the beach.(National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (Gray News) – A huge swarm of cannonball jellyfish washed up on Ocracoke Island, part of North Carolina’s coastal Outer Banks region.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook Wednesday of what appears to be thousands of jellyfish lining the beach.

Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally doesn’t sting, they advise beachgoers to avoid touching them.(National Park Service)

According to the National Park Service, jellyfish rely on winds and currents to help them swim. Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents can all play a role in them washing ashore.

Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally don’t sting, they advise beachgoers to avoid touching them.

“They will be left on shore to let nature take its course,” the National Park Service wrote. “Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the seashore like birds or crabs.”

