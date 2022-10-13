Fond du Lac students crunch on Northland apples for annual celebration

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students in Cloquet crunched on apples for lunch Thursday to celebrate the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.

The annual events includes hundreds of schools across six different states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to their website, anyone can participate in the event who wants to show support for local farmers and school food.

The Fond du Lac Ojibwe School in Cloquet got their apples for lunch from the community garden and a Hinckley orchard called Cider Flats.

The Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch is an initiative to celebrate Farm to School Month.

The month focuses on getting farm fresh food into schools as well as looking at ways to incorporate farming into school education.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.