Fond du Lac students crunch on Northland apples for annual celebration

Students in Cloquet crunched on apples for lunch Thursday to celebrate the Great Lakes Great...
Students in Cloquet crunched on apples for lunch Thursday to celebrate the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.(Jordan Mathewson)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students in Cloquet crunched on apples for lunch Thursday to celebrate the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.

The annual events includes hundreds of schools across six different states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to their website, anyone can participate in the event who wants to show support for local farmers and school food.

The Fond du Lac Ojibwe School in Cloquet got their apples for lunch from the community garden and a Hinckley orchard called Cider Flats.

The Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch is an initiative to celebrate Farm to School Month.

The month focuses on getting farm fresh food into schools as well as looking at ways to incorporate farming into school education.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Suspect arrested in weekend shooting
They said the move is in response to citizen concerns over pedestrian and traffic safety in the...
MnDOT proposes new roundabouts along London Road
Police Lights MGN
12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County

Latest News

Construction continues on a new roundabout in Duluth.
New Duluth roundabout to open Saturday
Derek Malevich
Virginia man pleads guilty to ex-girlfriend’s murder
Minnesota Surplus on Superior Street.
ON DISPLAY: Consultant helps Downtown Duluth businesses revitalize storefronts
Northwestern MN has the best chance for and inch of snow on Friday
Flurries will fly Friday and maybe through the weekend as well