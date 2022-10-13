Flurries will fly Friday and maybe through the weekend as well

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers. Tonight we will continue to see cloudy skies, but a 70% chance of SNOW showers! The snow should be fairly light and add up to trace to 1″. Lows will be in the 20′s and some lower 30′s. The snow will likely mostly just stick to grassy surfaces and not have a major impact on roads.

Clouds build and flurries become possible (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have a 60% chance of some light snow in the morning, followed by some wintry mix in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph. Overnight there will be some partly cloudy skies.

light snow will try to add up between a trace and an inch (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the mid 40′s with west winds 10-15mph.

Slow lows will keep the sky cloudy with flurries possible through the weekend (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see a 40% chance of some wintry mix showers as a big trough in the jetstream digs deep into the Upper Midwest. Highs will be in the 30′s and some lower 40′s with breezy northwest winds.

Light mixed precip for the weekend will be replaced by sun on Monday (CBS 3 DULUTH)

