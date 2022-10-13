Cloquet to install Ojibwe cultural signs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- With a $50,000 grant, Cloquet will be adding new signs to the town’s riverfront areas at Spafford Park and Dunlap Island, providing information about Cloquet’s local native Ojibwe culture.

That grant is from the Blandin Foundation, an organization providing opportunities for cultural development for rural communities.

Holly Hansen, Cloquet’s Community Development Director said the plan is to use the grant money to hire a consultant to help facilitate a process to install signs in the community.

According to Hansen, those signs would document important local images of cultural and historical significance to showcase the Ojibwe people, languages and stories.

“It’s a great opportunity for both adjacent cultures to develop something together, as an area, as a community, to generate it,” Hansen said. “I think it could be great for cultural tourism for example.”

Hansen said the project provides an opportunity to bridge a cultural gap and said she believes it could stimulate interest in the Fond du Lac Reservation’s events and cultural opportunities like local powwows, museums, language centers, and featured Native artists exhibits.

Hansen said the city is just in the beginning phase of this project.

The grant award and project will be formally presented to the city council, but Hansen said the city hopes to see the signs installed sometime in the next year.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.