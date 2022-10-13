City by City: UMD, Northeast MN, Washburn

Duluth, MN- UMD students are hosting an art market Saturday, October 15. “Art in Ordean Court” is a student-run event featuring over 40 student vendors selling their handmade goods. A wide variety of artists will be there selling jewelry, art prints, stickers, candles and more. There will also be a food truck on-site and raffles for gift cards to local businesses. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ordean Court on the UMD campus.

Northeast Minnesota - The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is once again holding its “Big Buck Contest.” Awards will be given to the best buck shot by an adult male, adult female, one youth and an additional prize for Most Unusual Rack. All contestants will be entered into a drawing for a lifetime Minnesota hunting license. There is an entry fee with all proceeds going to the United Way’s Imagination Library which sends free books to local children.

Washburn, WI- The Washburn Emergency Management Department is reminding the public of National Move Over Day. First responders, roadway workers and communities across the country will be promoting Move Over Laws. There is a law in every state intended to protect responders from being struck while on scene. Officials say when drivers fail to move over the consequences are costly and often fatal. National Move Over Day is Saturday, October 15.

