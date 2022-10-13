City by City: Hayward, Bayfield County, Duluth

Hayward, WI- The Spider Lake Church Northwoods Community Food Shelf is hosting a taco feed this Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the community is invited to dine in or take out $3 build-your-own tacos. All money raised will go toward supporting the food shelf.

Bayfield County, WI- A new partnership is forming to save an at-risk songbird. On Wednesday, October 12, the DNR announced it is partnering with the Bayfield County Forestry and Parks Department to improve the habitats of the Connecticut Warbler. The songbird’s population has plummeted in the last few years with only three nesting pairs found this summer in Northwest Wisconsin. While much of the decline is thought to be from habitat issues in its winter home, Wisconsin experts will be removing brush and making new habitats for the bird’s summer visit.

Duluth, MN- On Monday, October 17, the Veteran’s Memorial Hall at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum is hosting the next installment of their “History in a Pint” series. A Minnesota Historian will present “Saluting the Civil War- Minnesota’s Role.” Among the veterans being highlighted is a Duluth native who was one of the last surviving civil war soldiers. All are invited to attend, and admission is free. The program starts at 5:30 p.m.

