Ashland man sentenced to 10 years for second child porn conviction

generic image of prison
generic image of prison(MGN)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man from Ashland, Wisconsin, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison following his second child pornography conviction.

35-year-old Adam Smith was sentenced for possessing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

In August 2020, Smith was released from state custody after serving three years for possessing child pornography.

Then Smith’s probation officer searched his phone in September 2021 and found a reference to an unreported tablet in Smith’s car.

Law enforcement officers searched the tablet and found “numerous” child pornography photos and videos.

The judge gave Smith credit for the one year he already spent in custody.

His 10-year prison term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

