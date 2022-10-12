Section 7 Quarterfinals soccer around the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores and highlights from around the Northland as we kicked off Section 7 quarterfinal soccer.

7AA:

Boys:

(2) Denfeld 3 (7) N. Branch 0.

(3) Hermantown 4 (6) Mesabi East 0.

Denfeld will host Hermantown on Thursday night.

(4) Grand Rapids 2 (5) Hibbing/Chisholm 1.

C-E-C will host Grand Rapids Thursday.

Girls:

(2) Cloquet-Carlton 13 (7) Mesabi East 1.

(3) Denfeld 5 Hibbing/Chisholm 0.

(4) Hermantown 1 (5) North Branch 0.

7AAA:

Boys:

(3) Duluth East 5 (6) Coon Rapids 0.

Girls:

(4) Duluth East 1 (5) Anoka 0.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.