Section 7 Quarterfinals soccer around the Northland
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores and highlights from around the Northland as we kicked off Section 7 quarterfinal soccer.
7AA:
Boys:
(2) Denfeld 3 (7) N. Branch 0.
(3) Hermantown 4 (6) Mesabi East 0.
Denfeld will host Hermantown on Thursday night.
(4) Grand Rapids 2 (5) Hibbing/Chisholm 1.
C-E-C will host Grand Rapids Thursday.
Girls:
(2) Cloquet-Carlton 13 (7) Mesabi East 1.
(3) Denfeld 5 Hibbing/Chisholm 0.
(4) Hermantown 1 (5) North Branch 0.
7AAA:
Boys:
(3) Duluth East 5 (6) Coon Rapids 0.
Girls:
(4) Duluth East 1 (5) Anoka 0.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.