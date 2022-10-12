Rain showers tonight could become snow showers by Friday morning
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered rain showers. Tonight we will continue to see cloudy skies and there will be a 30% chance of scattered showers and flurries. Lows will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s.
THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the 30′s and 40′s with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph, which will make it feel cooler.
FRIDAY: On Friday an upper-level low will move over the region and bring a 60% chance of snow with some mix. This will be our best chance of anywhere between 0.1-1″ of snow! Not all of it will stick, but some trees/grassy areas could see a slushy accumulation of snow! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies. There will be a 30% chance of scattered wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with westerly winds.
