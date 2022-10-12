Rain showers tonight could become snow showers by Friday morning

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered rain showers. Tonight we will continue to see cloudy skies and there will be a 30% chance of scattered showers and flurries. Lows will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s.

Tonight, showers will be possible early on with cloudy but dry conditions taking over for a few hours (KBJR)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the 30′s and 40′s with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph, which will make it feel cooler.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain showers (KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday an upper-level low will move over the region and bring a 60% chance of snow with some mix. This will be our best chance of anywhere between 0.1-1″ of snow! Not all of it will stick, but some trees/grassy areas could see a slushy accumulation of snow! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

The back side of a slow moving low will keep snow showers possible from Thursday night to Sunday (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies. There will be a 30% chance of scattered wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with westerly winds.

The next week start with rain and snow showers but turns towards the sun come Monday (KBJR)

