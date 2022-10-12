MnDOT proposes new roundabouts along London Road

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Some big changes were proposed Tuesday night for a popular route through Duluth, near Glensheen Mansion, and not everyone’s happy about it.

Where Interstate 35 ends, Highway 61 begins, and soon, the stretch of that highway that runs through the eastern part of Duluth could see three new roundabouts constructed.

They would be on London Road, at 26th Avenue East, 40th avenue East, near Ecumen and Duluth East High School, and 60th Avenue East, near UMD’s limnology building.

At a public meeting at Glensheen Mansion Tuesday night, project leaders from MnDOT shared their idea.

They said the move is in response to citizen concerns over pedestrian and traffic safety in the area.

“The biggest reason we’re proposing roundabouts is they are much safer than a traditional signalized intersection,” said project manager Tom Lamb. “They reduce serious and fatal crashes by more than 80 percent, and that’s in Minnesota and across the country.”

MnDOT said they asked for public opinion about traffic issues on London Road over the last year or so.

Through media announcements, mailings to residents and social media advertising, MnDOT said they were able to get about 2,200 responses.

However, many residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting seemed not only displeased with the proposed roundabouts, but also with the way MnDOT sought out opinions.

“We have endless questions on each one of these points. Instead of breaking it down-I’m telling you, you’re challenged in the way you did your engagement and your outreach,” said one public attendee.

MnDOT is also proposing some additional, smaller projects to go along with the roundabouts, including drainage improvements and shrinking the width of lanes by about two feet.

Project engineers said the total cost would be about $17 million, with federal, state and city funding helping foot the bill.

Construction would take place over two years, 2025 and 2026.

If you’d like to provide input, MnDOT will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday night at 5:30.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.