Local businesses, groups and organizations to receive $13 million in tourism tax money

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s city council is distributing more than $13 million they project will be raised by tourism tax money in 2023 to local businesses, organizations and projects.

The most money will go to the DECC -- more than $3 million.

Tourism marketing company Bellmont Partners and parks and trails maintenance group St. Louis River Corridor Debt Service will each get nearly $2 million.

There were also several organizations getting tax dollars this year who didn’t in 2022 including the Minnesota Land Trust, Catalyst Content Festival and the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association.

The council originally budgeted $20,000 for a new skate park in Gary New Duluth, but upped it to $40,000 after a lot of public comments during last week’s meeting.

Dozens of skateboarders from the area spoke up about what a new park could do for the community.

One of those speakers was manager of Damage Boardshop, Wyatt Lindberg.

“All of our skate parks are very subpar,” Lindberg said. “And the creation of this one would allow our already existing community to have access to a better facility and it would bring in all sorts of skateboarders from throughout the Midwest and beyond.”

The council also added $20,000 for the Clean and Safe team in the Lincoln Park Craft District, and an additional $20,000 for the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad Company.

Another $30,000 will also go to support the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, when the tournament comes to Amsoil Arena in the spring.

The money they added to those projects came out of the Operational Contingency Fund, which is extra money they set aside in case other expenses arise throughout the year.

