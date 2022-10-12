Essentia explores merger with Marshfield Clinic Health System

DULUTH, MN -- Essentia leaders announced Wednesday that the health care system is exploring a possible merger with the Marshfield Clinic.

The two health care groups have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will allow them to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an “integrated regional health system.”

The Marshfield Clinic currently operates dozens of Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinics, hospitals, and other medical offices in central and northern Wisconsin.

“Both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively enhance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota. A combined organization would feature a diverse network of 3,500 providers serving more than two million people in rural and mid-urban communities through more than 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals,” according to a news release from Essentia.

The Memorandum of Understanding is the first step toward a potential merger, according to Essentia leaders.

They plan to share more information as discussions progress.

There was no immediate word on a financial impact or cost of a potential merger.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.