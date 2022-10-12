Essentia explores merger with Marshfield Clinic Health System

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic(contributed logos)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Essentia leaders announced Wednesday that the health care system is exploring a possible merger with the Marshfield Clinic.

The two health care groups have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will allow them to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an “integrated regional health system.”

The Marshfield Clinic currently operates dozens of Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinics, hospitals, and other medical offices in central and northern Wisconsin.

“Both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively enhance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota. A combined organization would feature a diverse network of 3,500 providers serving more than two million people in rural and mid-urban communities through more than 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals,” according to a news release from Essentia.

The Memorandum of Understanding is the first step toward a potential merger, according to Essentia leaders.

They plan to share more information as discussions progress.

There was no immediate word on a financial impact or cost of a potential merger.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
Police Lights MGN
12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.
LUCKY WINNER: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
Hermantown PTO gets donation from Arrowhead Orthodontics
DARK TO DAWN: Hermantown PTO gets big donation after alleged thefts
Bent Paddle Brewing Co Wins Award
2 Duluth breweries receive national honors at beer competition

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Duluth woman pleads guilty to role in murder, assault on Red Lake Indian Reservation
Culver's CurderBurger is back by popular demand for a limited time in October.
Culver’s famous “CurderBurger” is back today!
Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates
Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates
Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates
Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates