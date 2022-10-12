Duluth woman pleads guilty to role in murder, assault on Red Lake Indian Reservation

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in an August 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, in August of 2019, Mia Faye Sumner of Duluth along with Alexia Gah Gi Gay, Mary Cutbank, and Daniel Charles Barrett allegedly entered a home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation where Cutbank fired multiple gunshots, fatally wounding one and seriously injuring a second victim.

Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree.

A sentencing hearing for Sumner has not been scheduled.

Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates
