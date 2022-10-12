Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates

Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates
Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you purchased a home during the height of the pandemic, you may have locked yourself into historically low interest on your mortgage.

That’s not the case anymore; interest rates have increased several times since last spring.

However, some real estate agents in Duluth said the market is still going strong.

Karen Pagel Guerndt has been a staple in the real estate industry in the Twin Ports for decades.

“I’ve been a realtor for 20 years, and I think 18 years of that as a broker,” Pagel Guerndt said.

Pagel Guerndt is the owner of Real Estate Services of Duluth and president of Lake Superior Area Realtors.

She said the market has cooled down ever so slightly this fall.

“You still get multiple offers from time to time, but people tend to not be going necessarily as high,” Pagel Guerndt said.

According to Pagel Guerndt, it’s unclear if it’s a seasonal slowdown or due to the new rising interest rates.

Meanwhile, Matt Hodge, a mortgage loan officer in Duluth, said rates for the past two years were unusually low.

“Before COVID-19, we were mid 5%, so it actually had come back up,” Hodge said.

He said the higher interest rates are probably here to stay.

“This is, in a sense going to be the new norm. You know, your historic average is around 8%,” Hodge said.

A new norm, that is mostly impacting people trying to purchase homes at the top end of their budget.

“I had a buyer who lost about $25,000 of buying power overnight. So they got hit hard. I think some people, especially when they’re buying at the top of their budget, they’re really seeing a difference in what they can afford,” said Danielle Rhodes, a realtor for Real Estate Services of Duluth.

Despite higher prices and interest rates, experts said Northland buyers are still jumping in with both feet.

“I think the homeowners here though, are still determined to be homeowners and they still see a benefit to buying rather than renting,” Rhodes said.

According to Rhodes, about 35% of home buyers in the Northland won’t be affected by interest rates at all. That’s approximately the percentage of people who pay cash for their houses.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
Police Lights MGN
12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.
LUCKY WINNER: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
Police Lights
Man charged following threat to Superior daycare
7-Day
Warm early this week, storms and even snow possible later

Latest News

City by City: 10/11/22
City by City: 10/11/22
DARK TO DAWN: Hermantown PTO gets big donation after alleged thefts
DARK TO DAWN: Hermantown PTO gets big donation after alleged thefts
2 Duluth breweries receive national honors at beer competition
2 Duluth breweries receive national honors at beer competition
UMD workers to join 1,500 university employees on statewide strike
UMD workers to join 1,500 university employees on statewide strike