Duluth housing market going strong despite high interest rates

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you purchased a home during the height of the pandemic, you may have locked yourself into historically low interest on your mortgage.

That’s not the case anymore; interest rates have increased several times since last spring.

However, some real estate agents in Duluth said the market is still going strong.

Karen Pagel Guerndt has been a staple in the real estate industry in the Twin Ports for decades.

“I’ve been a realtor for 20 years, and I think 18 years of that as a broker,” Pagel Guerndt said.

Pagel Guerndt is the owner of Real Estate Services of Duluth and president of Lake Superior Area Realtors.

She said the market has cooled down ever so slightly this fall.

“You still get multiple offers from time to time, but people tend to not be going necessarily as high,” Pagel Guerndt said.

According to Pagel Guerndt, it’s unclear if it’s a seasonal slowdown or due to the new rising interest rates.

Meanwhile, Matt Hodge, a mortgage loan officer in Duluth, said rates for the past two years were unusually low.

“Before COVID-19, we were mid 5%, so it actually had come back up,” Hodge said.

He said the higher interest rates are probably here to stay.

“This is, in a sense going to be the new norm. You know, your historic average is around 8%,” Hodge said.

A new norm, that is mostly impacting people trying to purchase homes at the top end of their budget.

“I had a buyer who lost about $25,000 of buying power overnight. So they got hit hard. I think some people, especially when they’re buying at the top of their budget, they’re really seeing a difference in what they can afford,” said Danielle Rhodes, a realtor for Real Estate Services of Duluth.

Despite higher prices and interest rates, experts said Northland buyers are still jumping in with both feet.

“I think the homeowners here though, are still determined to be homeowners and they still see a benefit to buying rather than renting,” Rhodes said.

According to Rhodes, about 35% of home buyers in the Northland won’t be affected by interest rates at all. That’s approximately the percentage of people who pay cash for their houses.

