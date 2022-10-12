Duluth city leaders announce this year’s snow emergency plans

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s already time to start thinking about snowstorms and getting around town in their aftermath.

Tuesday afternoon in a public meeting, Duluth city leaders shared plans for managing snow-covered roads this winter season.

They said this is the third year the city is using their snow emergency system to manage road conditions.

It’s essentially the same as last year, but city leaders gave some helpful reminders.

If necessary, Director of Public Works and Utilities, Jim Benning, will declare a snow emergency by 4 p.m.

Folks will have until 9 p.m. that day to move their vehicles off designated snow emergency routes.

There will be lots around the city open for those who have to move their cars.

Those who don’t move their vehicles will ticketed or towed.

Plows will prioritize main roads that get the most traffic first, then residential roads, then alleyways.

Property owners are also expected to maintain sidewalks, to ensure that all forms of transportation are accessible across the city.

Leaders with MnDOT said their plow drivers are also already preparing for when they have to clear snow off state highways.

“We have a full fleet of plows that are getting all ready to go,” said MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator, Margie Nelson. “Our drivers are going through training right now, and we’re prepping for this upcoming winter season.”

She said the safest place for people to drive when road conditions are bad is behind a snowplow.

In Superior, Mayor Paine said this year they have an increased budget for overtime for crews, so more operators can plow to help drivers can stay out longer and stay safe.

