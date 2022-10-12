Duluth city leaders announce this year’s snow emergency plans

(KY3)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s already time to start thinking about snowstorms and getting around town in their aftermath.

Tuesday afternoon in a public meeting, Duluth city leaders shared plans for managing snow-covered roads this winter season.

They said this is the third year the city is using their snow emergency system to manage road conditions.

It’s essentially the same as last year, but city leaders gave some helpful reminders.

If necessary, Director of Public Works and Utilities, Jim Benning, will declare a snow emergency by 4 p.m.

Folks will have until 9 p.m. that day to move their vehicles off designated snow emergency routes.

There will be lots around the city open for those who have to move their cars.

Those who don’t move their vehicles will ticketed or towed.

Plows will prioritize main roads that get the most traffic first, then residential roads, then alleyways.

Property owners are also expected to maintain sidewalks, to ensure that all forms of transportation are accessible across the city.

Leaders with MnDOT said their plow drivers are also already preparing for when they have to clear snow off state highways.

“We have a full fleet of plows that are getting all ready to go,” said MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator, Margie Nelson. “Our drivers are going through training right now, and we’re prepping for this upcoming winter season.”

She said the safest place for people to drive when road conditions are bad is behind a snowplow.

In Superior, Mayor Paine said this year they have an increased budget for overtime for crews, so more operators can plow to help drivers can stay out longer and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
Police Lights MGN
12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.
LUCKY WINNER: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
Police Lights
Man charged following threat to Superior daycare
Bent Paddle Brewing Co Wins Award
2 Duluth breweries receive national honors at beer competition

Latest News

They said the move is in response to citizen concerns over pedestrian and traffic safety in the...
MnDOT proposes new roundabouts along London Road
Duluth's city council is distributing more than $13 million they project will be raised by...
Local businesses, groups and organizations to receive $13 million in tourism tax money
Section 7 Quarterfinal soccer
Section 7 Quarterfinal soccer
Duluth Tourism Tax Funds Divied Up
Duluth Tourism Tax Funds Divied Up